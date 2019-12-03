|#
|Mannschaft
|Mannschaft
|Mannschaft
|Sp.
|S
|U
|N
|Tore
|Diff.
|Pkt.
|1
|Liverpool FC
|Liverpool
|LIV
|15
|14
|1
|0
|37:14
|23
|43
|2
|Leicester City
|Leicester
|LEI
|15
|11
|2
|2
|35:9
|26
|35
|3
|Manchester City
|Man City
|MCI
|15
|10
|2
|3
|43:17
|26
|32
|4
|Chelsea FC
|Chelsea
|CHE
|15
|9
|2
|4
|30:21
|9
|29
|5
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Wolverhampt.
|WOL
|15
|5
|8
|2
|21:17
|4
|23
|6
|Manchester United
|ManUtd
|MUN
|15
|5
|6
|4
|23:18
|5
|21
|7
|Crystal Palace
|Cr. Palace
|CRY
|15
|6
|3
|6
|14:18
|-4
|21
|8
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Tottenham
|TOT
|15
|5
|5
|5
|25:23
|2
|20
|9
|Arsenal FC
|Arsenal
|ARS
|15
|4
|8
|3
|20:21
|-1
|20
|10
|Sheffield United
|Sheff Utd
|SHE
|15
|4
|7
|4
|17:14
|3
|19
|11
|Newcastle United
|Newcastle
|NEW
|15
|5
|4
|6
|14:22
|-8
|19
|12
|Burnley FC
|Burnley
|BUR
|15
|5
|3
|7
|21:24
|-3
|18
|13
|AFC Bournemouth
|Bournemouth
|BOU
|15
|4
|4
|7
|18:21
|-3
|16
|14
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Brighton
|BHA
|15
|4
|4
|7
|16:21
|-5
|16
|15
|West Ham United
|West Ham
|WHU
|15
|4
|4
|7
|17:25
|-8
|16
|16
|Aston Villa
|Aston Villa
|AVL
|15
|4
|3
|8
|22:24
|-2
|15
|17
|Southampton FC
|Southampt.
|SOU
|15
|4
|3
|8
|17:33
|-16
|15
|18
|Everton FC
|Everton
|EVE
|15
|4
|2
|9
|16:27
|-11
|14
|19
|Norwich City
|Norwich City
|NOR
|15
|3
|2
|10
|16:32
|-16
|11
|20
|Watford FC
|Watford
|WAT
|15
|1
|5
|9
|9:30
|-21
|8