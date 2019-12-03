Sportschau Logo
Aktualisieren
  • Crystal Palace
    1
    0
    AFC Bournemouth
    0
    0
  • Burnley FC
    1
    0
    Manchester City
    4
    1
  • Leicester City
    2
    0
    Watford FC
    0
    0
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers
    2
    1
    West Ham United
    0
    0
  • Manchester United
    2
    1
    Tottenham Hotspur
    1
    1
  • Chelsea FC
    2
    1
    Aston Villa
    1
    1
  • Southampton FC
    2
    2
    Norwich City
    1
    0
  • Liverpool FC
    5
    4
    Everton FC
    2
    2
  • Sheffield United
    0
    0
    Newcastle United
    1
    1
  • Arsenal FC
    0
    Brighton & Hove Albion
    0
Premier League
Arsenal FC - Brighton & Hove Albion
Arsenal - Brighton
0:0
:
Ticker Aufstellung Blitztabelle
Ticker
1
21:16
Spielbeginn
Aufstellung Blitztabelle

Aufstellung

Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC

1
Bernd Leno
2
Héctor Bellerín
5
Sokratis Papastathopoulos
23
David Luiz
31
Sead Kolašinac
10
Mesut Özil
11
Lucas Torreira
28
Joe Willock
34
Granit Xhaka
9
Alexandre Lacazette
14
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion

1
Mathew Ryan
5
Lewis Dunk
15
Adam Webster
33
Dan Burn
6
Dale Stephens
13
Pascal Groß
18
Aaron Mooy
24
Davy Pröpper
46
Steven Alzate
7
Neal Maupay
44
Aaron Connolly

Reservespieler

21
Calum Chambers
29
Mattéo Guendouzi
35
Gabriel Martinelli
26
Emiliano Martínez
24
Reiss Nelson
19
Nicolas Pépé
3
Kieran Tierney

Reservespieler

30
Bernardo
8
Yves Bissouma
27
David Button
4
Shane Duffy
22
Martín Montoya
17
Glenn Murray
11
Leandro Trossard

Blitzabelle

#MannschaftMannschaftMannschaftSp.SUNToreDiff.Pkt.
1Liverpool FCLiverpool FCLiverpoolLIV15141037:142343
2Leicester CityLeicester CityLeicesterLEI15112235:92635
3Manchester CityManchester CityMan CityMCI15102343:172632
4Chelsea FCChelsea FCChelseaCHE1592430:21929
5Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWolverhampt.WOL1558221:17423
6Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedManUtdMUN1556423:18521
7Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCr. PalaceCRY1563614:18-421
8Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTottenhamTOT1555525:23220
9Arsenal FCArsenal FCArsenalARS1548320:21-120
10Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSheff UtdSHE1547417:14319
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNewcastleNEW1554614:22-819
12Burnley FCBurnley FCBurnleyBUR1553721:24-318
13AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBournemouthBOU1544718:21-316
14Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBrightonBHA1544716:21-516
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWest HamWHU1544717:25-816
16Aston VillaAston VillaAston VillaAVL1543822:24-215
17Southampton FCSouthampton FCSouthampt.SOU1543817:33-1615
18Everton FCEverton FCEvertonEVE1542916:27-1114
19Norwich CityNorwich CityNorwich CityNOR15321016:32-1611
20Watford FCWatford FCWatfordWAT151599:30-218
  • Champions League
  • Europa League
  • Abstieg