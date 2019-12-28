Sportschau Logo
Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion - AFC Bournemouth
Brighton - Bournemouth
1:0
:
Ticker
22
13:52
Gelbe Karte für Steve Cook (AFC Bournemouth)
3
13:33
Tor für Brighton & Hove Albion, 1:0 durch Alireza Jahanbakhsh
1
13:31
Spielbeginn
Aufstellung

Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion

1
Mathew Ryan
4
Shane Duffy
5
Lewis Dunk
22
Martín Montoya
33
Dan Burn
8
Yves Bissouma
18
Aaron Mooy
24
Davy Pröpper
7
Neal Maupay
11
Leandro Trossard
16
Alireza Jahanbakhsh
3.

AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth

12
Aaron Ramsdale
3
Steve Cook
22.
17
Jack Stacey
21
Diego Rico
33
Chris Mepham
4
Dan Gosling
19
Junior Stanislas
29
Philip Billing
7
Joshua King
9
Dominic Solanke
22
Harry Wilson

Reservespieler

46
Steven Alzate
30
Bernardo
27
David Button
13
Pascal Groß
17
Glenn Murray
6
Dale Stephens
15
Adam Webster

Reservespieler

1
Artur Boruc
16
Lewis Cook
24
Ryan Fraser
8
Jefferson Lerma
25
Jack Simpson
6
Andrew Surman
13
Callum Wilson

Blitzabelle

#MannschaftMannschaftMannschaftSp.SUNToreDiff.Pkt.
1Liverpool FCLiverpool FCLiverpoolLIV18171046:143252
2Leicester CityLeicester CityLeicesterLEI19123441:182339
3Manchester CityManchester CityMan CityMCI19122552:232938
4Chelsea FCChelsea FCChelseaCHE19102733:27632
5Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWolverhampt.WOL1979329:24530
6Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTottenhamTOT1985634:27729
7Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSheff UtdSHE1978423:17629
8Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedManUtdMUN1977530:23728
9Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCr. PalaceCRY1975717:21-426
10Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNewcastleNEW1974819:28-925
11Arsenal FCArsenal FCArsenalARS1959525:28-324
12Burnley FCBurnley FCBurnleyBUR1973923:30-724
13Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBrightonBHA2065923:28-523
14Everton FCEverton FCEvertonEVE1964921:29-822
15Southampton FCSouthampton FCSouthampt.SOU19631023:37-1421
16AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBournemouthBOU20551020:27-720
17West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWest HamWHU1854920:30-1019
18Aston VillaAston VillaAston VillaAVL19531125:33-818
19Watford FCWatford FCWatfordWAT19271012:33-2113
20Norwich CityNorwich CityNorwich CityNOR19331319:38-1912
  • Champions League
  • Europa League
  • Abstieg