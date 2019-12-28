|#
|Mannschaft
|Sp.
|S
|U
|N
|Tore
|Diff.
|Pkt.
|1
|Liverpool FC
|Liverpool
|LIV
|18
|17
|1
|0
|46:14
|32
|52
|2
|Leicester City
|Leicester
|LEI
|19
|12
|3
|4
|41:18
|23
|39
|3
|Manchester City
|Man City
|MCI
|19
|12
|2
|5
|52:23
|29
|38
|4
|Chelsea FC
|Chelsea
|CHE
|19
|10
|2
|7
|33:27
|6
|32
|5
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Wolverhampt.
|WOL
|19
|7
|9
|3
|29:24
|5
|30
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Tottenham
|TOT
|19
|8
|5
|6
|34:27
|7
|29
|7
|Sheffield United
|Sheff Utd
|SHE
|19
|7
|8
|4
|23:17
|6
|29
|8
|Manchester United
|ManUtd
|MUN
|19
|7
|7
|5
|30:23
|7
|28
|9
|Crystal Palace
|Cr. Palace
|CRY
|19
|7
|5
|7
|17:21
|-4
|26
|10
|Newcastle United
|Newcastle
|NEW
|19
|7
|4
|8
|19:28
|-9
|25
|11
|Arsenal FC
|Arsenal
|ARS
|19
|5
|9
|5
|25:28
|-3
|24
|12
|Burnley FC
|Burnley
|BUR
|19
|7
|3
|9
|23:30
|-7
|24
|13
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Brighton
|BHA
|20
|6
|5
|9
|23:28
|-5
|23
|14
|Everton FC
|Everton
|EVE
|19
|6
|4
|9
|21:29
|-8
|22
|15
|Southampton FC
|Southampt.
|SOU
|19
|6
|3
|10
|23:37
|-14
|21
|16
|AFC Bournemouth
|Bournemouth
|BOU
|20
|5
|5
|10
|20:27
|-7
|20
|17
|West Ham United
|West Ham
|WHU
|18
|5
|4
|9
|20:30
|-10
|19
|18
|Aston Villa
|Aston Villa
|AVL
|19
|5
|3
|11
|25:33
|-8
|18
|19
|Watford FC
|Watford
|WAT
|19
|2
|7
|10
|12:33
|-21
|13
|20
|Norwich City
|Norwich City
|NOR
|19
|3
|3
|13
|19:38
|-19
|12